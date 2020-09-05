RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) rose 5.2% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 168,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 155,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.19%.

Several research firms have commented on RICK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

