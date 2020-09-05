Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $208.20 and last traded at $220.93. Approximately 510,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 453,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.86.

Specifically, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $594,830.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $461,224.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,164 shares of company stock worth $56,571,913. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.