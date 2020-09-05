New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) fell 5.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $57.00. 429,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,119,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

Specifically, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James reduced their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

