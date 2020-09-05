Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,318,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 579,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Specifically, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,210 shares of company stock worth $314,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $685.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Photronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Photronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.