Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 5,772,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,322,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Specifically, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.17.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

