Hulic Co. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 1,339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of HULCF opened at $9.40 on Friday. Hulic has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, reconstruction, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance Agency, and Staffing. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

