Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Update

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 33.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

