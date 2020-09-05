Short Interest in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Decreases By 14.1%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.13 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

