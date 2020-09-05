Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of EXPD opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after buying an additional 178,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 186,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,367,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

