Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,300 shares of company stock worth $19,893,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.