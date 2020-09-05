Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & Fauquier Bankshares (NYSE:FBSS) Critical Review

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Fauquier Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 15.72% 11.11% 0.63% Fauquier Bankshares 19.16% 9.65% 0.88%

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fauquier Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Fauquier Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $35.10 billion 1.46 $6.31 billion $5.37 7.89 Fauquier Bankshares $35.14 million 1.68 $6.82 million N/A N/A

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Nova Scotia and Fauquier Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 1 6 4 0 2.27 Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus price target of $64.78, indicating a potential upside of 52.81%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Fauquier Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Fauquier Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

