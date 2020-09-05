The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) & StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Critical Contrast

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

The Carlyle Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. The Carlyle Group pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Carlyle Group and StoneCastle Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group 1 10 3 0 2.14 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given The Carlyle Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Carlyle Group is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Volatility and Risk

The Carlyle Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Carlyle Group and StoneCastle Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group $2.11 billion 4.27 $380.90 million $1.70 15.19 StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 7.59 $10.05 million N/A N/A

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Profitability

This table compares The Carlyle Group and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group -13.03% 19.81% 3.98% StoneCastle Financial 2.62% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Carlyle Group beats StoneCastle Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. The firm invests across four segments which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions. The firm typically invests in agribusiness, ecological sector, fintech, airports, parking, Plastics, Rubber, diversified natural resources, minerals, farming, aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer, retail, industrial, infrastructure, energy, power, healthcare, software, software enabled services, semiconductors, communications infrastructure, financial technology, utilities, gaming, systems and related supply chain, electronic systems, systems, oil and gas, processing facilities, power generation assets, technology, systems, real estate, financial services, transportation, business services, telecommunications, media, and logistics sectors. Within the industrial sector, the firm invests in manufacturing, building products, packaging, chemicals, metals and mining, forestry and paper products, and industrial consumables and services. In consumer and retail sectors, it invests in food and beverage, retail, restaurants, consumer products, domestic consumption, consumer services, personal care products, direct marketing, and education. Within aerospace, defense, business services, and government services sectors, it seeks to invest in defense electronics, manufacturing and services, government contracting and services, information technology, distribution companies. In telecommunication and media sectors, it invests in cable TV, directories, publishing, entertainment and content delivery services, wireless infrastructure/services, fixed line networks, satellite services, broadband and Internet, and infrastructure. Within real estate, the firm invests in office, hotel, industrial, retail, for sale residential, student housing, hospitality, multifamily residential, homebuilding and building products, and senior living sectors. The firm seeks to make investments in growing business including those with overleveraged balance sheets. The firm seeks to hold its investments for four to six years. In the healthcare sector, it invests in healthcare services, outsourcing services, companies running clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, managed care, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical related services, healthcare IT, medical, products, and devices. It seeks to invest in companies based in Sub-Saharan focusing on Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Botswana, Nigeria, Uganda, West Africa, North Africa and South Africa focusing on Tanzania and Zambia; Asia focusing on Pakistan, India, South East Asia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan; Australia; New Zealand; Europe focusing on France, Italy, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Benelux , Sweden, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, and Russia; Middle East focusing on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE; North America focusing on United States which further invest in Southeastern United States, Texas, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest; Asia Pacific; Soviet Union, Central-Eastern Europe, and Israel; Nordic region; and South America focusing on Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru. The firm seeks to invest in food, financial, and healthcare industries in Western China. In the real estate sector, the firm seeks to invest in various locations across Europe focusing on France and Central Europe, United States, Asia focusing on China, and Latin America. It typically invests between $5 million and $50 million for venture investments and between $20 million and $1 billion for buyouts in companies with enterprise value of between $37.15 million and $1000 million and sales value of $10 million and $500 million. It seeks to invest in companies with market capitalization greater than $50 million. It prefers to take a majority stake. It typically holds its investments for three to five years. Within automotive and transportation sectors, the firm seeks to hold its investments in for four to six years. While investing in Japan, it does not invest in companies with more than 1,000 employees and prefers companies' worth between $100 million and $150 million. The firm originates, structures, and acts as lead equity investor in the transactions. The Carlyle Group L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia with additional offices in 20 countries across six continents (North America, South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa).

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

