Reviewing Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) & Apollo Investment (NYSE:AINV)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and Apollo Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $276.92 million 2.09 -$116.06 million $2.16 4.11

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Investment.

Dividends

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.3%. Apollo Investment pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 2 5 0 0 1.71

Apollo Investment has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment -51.26% 12.38% 4.78%

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. Its investment portfolio includes investments in auto and truck, broadcasting and publishing, telephone, industrial, financial, and utilities sectors. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. was formed in January, 1993 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

