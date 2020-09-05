1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:WABC) Critical Survey

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 37.72% 10.50% 1.33%

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 2.53 $2.85 million N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.96 $80.39 million $2.98 20.44

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Volatility and Risk

1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1st Capital Bank and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 1 0 2.33

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats 1st Capital Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

