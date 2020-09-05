Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) & Washington Trust Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WASH) Financial Review

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban $35.19 million 2.37 $5.26 million N/A N/A Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 2.21 $69.12 million $3.96 8.58

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Valley Ban and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 25.07% 13.23% 1.22%

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Blue Valley Ban on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Valley Ban Company Profile

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional, and mutual funds clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities, college savings plans, and mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 11 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

