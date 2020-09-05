Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Critical Review

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and Sauer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Sauer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Sauer Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

