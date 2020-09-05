Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) versus Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (NASDAQ:VONOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.78 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.26 billion 10.22 $1.28 billion $1.20 28.61

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Holding Companies and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72% Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 39.41% 6.39% 2.47%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Vonovia SE Depository Receipt on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

