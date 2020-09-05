Comparing CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CryoPort alerts:

This table compares CryoPort and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $33.94 million 60.85 -$18.33 million ($0.55) -96.84 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $109.33 million 5.31 -$112.69 million ($1.14) -3.49

CryoPort has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort -60.97% -18.89% -13.96% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.09% -55.80%

Volatility and Risk

CryoPort has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CryoPort and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 0 6 0 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

CryoPort currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.65%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 134.51%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CryoPort.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of CryoPort shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CryoPort beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing POZIOTINIB, a pan-HER inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors; ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and QAPZOLA for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company sells its drugs through group purchasing organizations, wholesalers, and directly to hospitals and cancer centers in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. It has a strategic partnership with Servier Canada, Inc.; licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreements with Merck & Cie AG, Medac Pharma, Inc., Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, SRI International, Southern Research Institute, Medac Pharma, Inc., Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Mundipharma International Corporation Limited; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.