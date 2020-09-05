Brokerages Expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post sales of $426.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.51 million and the highest is $453.70 million. Heico reported sales of $541.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heico.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 1,657.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 15,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Heico in the 1st quarter worth $29,642,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth $33,669,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth $28,388,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heico (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.