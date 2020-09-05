$183.85 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report sales of $183.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $188.10 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $187.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $744.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $758.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $746.11 million, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $774.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after buying an additional 173,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after buying an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

