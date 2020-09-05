Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report $122.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.56 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $119.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $496.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.30 million to $504.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $520.84 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $542.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

HR stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 109,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

