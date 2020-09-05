$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.48 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE HUN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 606,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

