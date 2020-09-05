$52.58 Million in Sales Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $52.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. Lovesac reported sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $281.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $308.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $430.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lovesac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.