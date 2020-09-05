Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.24 Million

Analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post $205.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.86 million to $208.75 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $252.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $863.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.76 million to $882.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $981.42 million, with estimates ranging from $896.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $446,324.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

