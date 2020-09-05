Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,527. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,466 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $51.08 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

