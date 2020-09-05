Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.73% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €43.30 ($50.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.24 and a 200-day moving average of €33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.82.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

