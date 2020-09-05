Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €165.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €150.38 ($176.91).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.40. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.