Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €150.38 ($176.91).

Shares of RI opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.40.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

