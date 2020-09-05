Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €180.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €180.00 ($211.76) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €150.38 ($176.91).

EPA RI opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.40. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

