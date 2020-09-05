alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.50 by Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.39 ($18.10).

AOX opened at €12.22 ($14.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

