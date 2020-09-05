DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.19 ($43.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €22.84 ($26.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €55.40 ($65.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

