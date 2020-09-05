Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €41.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.00 ($56.47).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €36.53 ($42.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.25. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

