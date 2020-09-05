Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.70 billion and the lowest is $7.51 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $31.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.68 billion to $32.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.30 billion to $34.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

HON stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $7,324,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

