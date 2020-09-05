Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €35.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €40.35 ($47.47).

ETR HLAG opened at €47.30 ($55.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.64. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

