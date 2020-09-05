JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.38 ($102.79).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €95.55 ($112.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.98. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €100.80 ($118.59).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

