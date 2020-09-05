Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.