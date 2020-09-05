COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of CICOY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

