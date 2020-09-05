Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.63 Million

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to post sales of $197.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $203.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $208.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $812.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $787.20 million to $844.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $827.06 million, with estimates ranging from $767.60 million to $873.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

HPP opened at $24.04 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 211,982 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 521,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

