Barclays Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €60.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.39 ($62.81).

HFG stock opened at €38.24 ($44.99) on Thursday. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €53.35 ($62.76). The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

