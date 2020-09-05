Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

