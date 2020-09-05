Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Lane anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.13 on Friday. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

About SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

