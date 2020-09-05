Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

