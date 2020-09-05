Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of HBCP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,001. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

