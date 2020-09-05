UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,898,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 96,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 313,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

