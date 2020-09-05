BidaskClub Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to “Hold”

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PACW. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

