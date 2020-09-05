Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. China International Capital lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $85.04 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.