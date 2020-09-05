Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

PLCE opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Childrens Place will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Childrens Place by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Childrens Place by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

