Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of QIWI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

