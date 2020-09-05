Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.80 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.