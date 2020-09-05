Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.80 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
About Recon Technology
