Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.
Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
