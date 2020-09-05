Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.